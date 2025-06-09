MCM-Meridian to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday Published 8:43 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

All are invited as The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian hosts a special Juneteenth celebration this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a variety of actives and events celebrating African American culture and heritage.

Included in the celebration will be:

— Cooking with a Purpose with the C.J. Miller Foundation

— Interactive dance sessions with N’Spire Walker

— Recycled art inspired by artist Tyree Guyton

— Zinnia flower drawings inspired by folk artist Clementine Hunter

— Storytime with special guest readers from Meridian Public School District.

All activities are included in general admission, which is $10 or free for museum members.

In a news release, The CJ Miller Foundation said it will offer “History through Cooking,” with three 30-minute cooking sessions featuring different foods. The sessions will begin at 10:15 a.m. with fried chicken bites.

“We welcome children and parents to experience history through cooking demonstrations, volunteer assistance, and tasting,” organizers from the foundation said. “Participants will leave with recipes for the foods served as well as information about Juneteenth. Children volunteers will also receive an apron.”