A VBS world Published 2:43 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

We had our Vacation Bible School at church last week, and I was truly impressed. Our auditorium and children’s wing resembled a jungle, and the time and effort that went into organizing everything were exceptional.

We had an elephant on stage, along with a waterfall and enough ferns to make you believe the jungle had encroached. There were safari jeeps and tree vines, and those who put this together were far more creative than I have words for.

A young man, a teenage helper, wore an outfit designed to make him look like a snake. I’m quite sure the pictures taken will someday provide endless fodder for his embarrassment. I’m making a solemn vow to ensure this happens. You’re welcome, Grady.

Many other pictures were taken, showcasing kids of all ages at play, learning and displaying incredible cuteness. We even had women running a snack room. That might have been my favorite activity.

Our building hummed all week with positive energy and excitement. Each day was filled with fun and joy.

But if I had to focus on the most impressive feature or fact about our VBS—if I had to recognize (and I do) what has impressed me the most—while still acknowledging the skit performances, song leading, crafts and Bible lessons, it would be summed up in two words: loyalty and dedication.

The ladies who planned and worked tirelessly for weeks to make this happen might just be some of the most dedicated and loyal practitioners of the arcane art of Vacation Bible School. Believe me, for them, it was no vacation. If a salary could be assigned, it would have to rank up there with that of a high-dollar, high-paid CEO of a blue-chip company.

Unfortunately, dedication and loyalty often fly out the window for various reasons—better yet, excuses. To make matters worse, families, schools, jobs, churches and even larger communities suffer when these qualities disappear.

If I could offer a word of encouragement, it would simply be this: thank you. Thank you to everyone who persists in doing the right thing, guiding us in the right direction, and living with quiet dignity and purpose. Your dedication and loyalty are truly inspiring.

May we all live in a way that inspires others to lead lives of dignity and purpose—may we become communities devoted and faithful to the things that matter most!