Memories of an unexpected morning Published 1:26 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

A few years ago on a chilly morning I sat on my back porch with a cup of coffee and my friendly canine companion. It wasn’t quite daylight, and I could barely make out the lily pads at the water’s edge. I squinted to get a better look when I noticed something moving through the vegetation.

I looked intently for several minutes at some sort of animal swimming through the water. Must be a duck paddling around looking for breakfast. It sure is staying under water for a long time.

Intrigued by the mysterious movement I sat very still and watched. My chubby old lady, Missy, spotted the rippling water and jumped off my lap. She bounded for the lake barking all the while.

At this moment I wasn’t too worried about what was swimming in the shallow water, but I sure hoped Missy would hush before she woke up the neighbors.

“Missy, hush up!” I shushed in a loud whisper.

By this time, I didn’t know if my shushing or Missy’s barking were the loudest. At any rate, I probably wasn’t getting a neighbor of the year award for being up so early making a ruckus in the back yard! I could only imagine how I would feel if I was awakened from a nice dream to all this noise.

Just when I thought things couldn’t get any worse Missy took her barking to a whole new level. I yelled for her to hush, but her thoughts were not on her mistress’ wishes. I hurried through the damp grass to retrieve my loud-mouthed pooch and see what all the commotion was about.

You would have thought she had seen a bear the way she was carrying on.

I was nearing the water when suddenly, a loud slapping sound startled me, and I let out a scream! All sorts of unlikely scenarios played through my head as I rushed to Missy’s aid.

It was a minute or two before I realized that a beaver had whacked the water with his tail. After Missy calmed down a bit and I got my wits about me a chuckle escaped my lips. What a funny way to start the day!

There was a large beaver lodge on the lake next to ours, but I had never seen a beaver on our lake. I guess it was only a matter of time before they moved our way, but I was startled just the same.

Missy came running toward me not at all sure of what had just transpired; she was only certain that she wanted the comfort of her mama’s arms. I picked up her shivering wet body soothing her with tender words, and she soon settled down.

As the sun peeked over the horizon I silently welcomed a new day filled with possibility, wiped my feet and went inside hoping the neighbors had managed to sleep through our unexpected adventure.