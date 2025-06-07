Henry Weidmann, grandson of Felix Published 1:24 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

Continuing the story of the early days pertaining to the longest serving restaurant in Mississippi, today I introduce Henry Weidmann, grandson of the original Weidmann, Felix. He had arrived to Meridian with wife, Clara, shortly after the Civil War.

It must have been treacherous times when Clara and Felix arrived to the dirty, dusty streets of a small community, which had so recently experienced war and hopelessness. It had been just a mere two to three years that General Sherman had declared, “Meridian no longer exists.”

But I like to think the times also demonstrated the Weidmann inner-strength because I read the couple came from Mobile in order to settle in this war-torn area. Wasn’t Mobile a settled area? Couldn’t they have made a nice life there?

Whatever the reason, Clara and Felix made the long trip by oxen and wagon and immediatelybegan a business which was a small fruit/vegetable stand. And within a short period of time, the couple opened their first eatery which was one serving counter and four stools.

If you remember local history, Meridian was founded by the coming of the railroads. And to show the couple’s business sense, the small cafe was located directly across from Union Railway Station. And yes, railway travelers were the first of the Weidmann’s customers.

But today’s story is about Henry Weidmann, grandson of Felix, and I must say from my research that Henry was indeed, a chip (or two) off of the old block.

Not that I knew him personally, mind you — I’m not that old — but from the stories I have read about Henry, the guy was from good stock. His father, Phil, and grandparents, Clara and Felix, were more than courageous, but the entire family took risks and made the risks pay off.

I like to think of Henry’s father, Phillip, dressed as a man of Chinese descent in order to introduce a new cuisine to town. I mean that’s taking it a little far, but hey, it worked.

Henry arrived in this world upstairs at Weidmann’s, and it seems, began to work immediately.

It was in the 1930s that the restaurant was listed by Duncan Hines which was a great mark of distinction. And over many years, the restaurant has been recognized by many print and now online publications.

Back to Henry, the Black Bottom Pie was first served during his time. And fresh seafood has arrived from the Mississippi Gulf Coast from as early as the 1930s. It produced shrimp remoulade and oysters on the half shell.

Oh and those pictures and pieces of art displayed on the walls, that began during Henry’s time and the 1870 Room came about then as well.

Henry loved his customers with great affection. So much that he had a special wall plaque made which was placed over the front door. “Through this door passes the finest people on earth – my customers.”

Mr. Henry Weidmann passed from this earth in November 1956. He was the number one guy at the restaurant for 27 years.

And his death was much felt throughout the community and marked the end of an era. He was the last male with the family name to manage the restaurant.

Then arrived the girls, the cool, cool girls. And Weidmann’s restaurant glided into a new and exciting time.