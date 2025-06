Six cadets graduate from fire school Published 5:13 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Meridian Fire Department has six new firefighters after graduation exercises were conducted early Friday.

Xavien T. Alford, John P. Campbell, Nathan A. Killen, Jaden I. Lang, Daniel M. Sciple and Caden K. Wheat underwent 10 weeks of training conducted by Capt. Jeremiah Lovett of the Meridian Fire Department.

The training included Level I and Level II Firefighter Skills and Hazardous Waste Materials.