PHOTO GALLERY: Meridian firefighters defeat police in basketball action
Published 8:39 am Friday, June 6, 2025
Meridian’s first responders stepped off the streets and onto the court Thursday as the Meridian Fire Department took on Meridian Police Department in basketball action at Meridian High School gymnasium. The hard-fought but friendly rivalry game saw MFD walk away with a 39-31 win, a trophy and the all important bragging rights. The two city departments previously competed in a kickball tournament at James Chaney Park.
Newsletter sign up WIDGET