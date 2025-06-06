PHOTO GALLERY: Meridian firefighters defeat police in basketball action Published 8:39 am Friday, June 6, 2025

1/18 Swipe or click to see more 2/18 Swipe or click to see more 3/18 Swipe or click to see more 4/18 Swipe or click to see more 5/18 Swipe or click to see more 6/18 Swipe or click to see more 7/18 Swipe or click to see more 8/18 Swipe or click to see more 9/18 Swipe or click to see more 10/18 Swipe or click to see more 11/18 Swipe or click to see more 12/18 Swipe or click to see more 13/18 Swipe or click to see more 14/18 Swipe or click to see more 15/18 Swipe or click to see more 16/18 Swipe or click to see more 17/18 Swipe or click to see more 18/18 Swipe or click to see more

Meridian’s first responders stepped off the streets and onto the court Thursday as the Meridian Fire Department took on Meridian Police Department in basketball action at Meridian High School gymnasium. The hard-fought but friendly rivalry game saw MFD walk away with a 39-31 win, a trophy and the all important bragging rights. The two city departments previously competed in a kickball tournament at James Chaney Park.