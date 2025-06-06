Deputies arrest two in burglary investigation Published 3:08 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Two people are facing jail time after being arrested twice in connection with a burglary investigation, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Laura Sue Lasher and a man going by the name of Forrest Allen Risberg were both arrested and charged with burglary after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 8800 block of Johnny Bailey Road on May 27. Both posted a $25,000 bond and were released.

“Investigators continued their investigation and determined that the VIN on the truck they had been driving was altered and the truck was stolen. It was also discovered that the name of the male was Robert Dan Woods,” the department said in a news release announcing the arrests.

After learning both suspects were still in the area, deputies began searching and located the two on Wednesday, June 4, when they were arrested again.

Woods, aka Risberg, is charged with burglary of a dwelling, receiving stolen property, alteration of a vehicle VIN number, two counts of identity theft, three counts of false pretense and three counts of motor vehicle theft.

Lasher is charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and three counts of accessory before the fact.

Both are being held without bond.