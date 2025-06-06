Carter Foundation plans 11th annual Carter Foundation Day Published 12:48 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Area residents are invited to join the Carter Foundation as it hosts its 11th annual Carter Foundation Day later this month. The day marks the 11th anniversary for the organization, which started in 2014.

James Carter, founder and president of the Carter Foundation, said the celebration is set for Sunday, June 15, which also happens to be Father’s Day. Families are encouraged to take part in the fun and celebrate both Carter Foundation Day and Father’s Day together.

“We’ll have bounce houses, food trucks, music, entertainment, games, just something for everybody,” he said.

This year’s festivities are especially meaningful, Carter said, as the foundation now officially owns the building it operates its Youth Academy out of on Eighth Street. The property was owned by the city until the Meridian City Council made it possible for the Carter Foundation to purchase it earlier this year.

Carter said a ribbon cutting and dedication for the building will be included with the festivities.

“It’s going to be like a community block party. The whole purpose of this event is to inspire youth and bring unity to our community,” he said.

Martrevious Greer, who graduated from high school earlier this year and plans to join the U.S. Army, said the Carter Foundation has been a positive influence in his life, helping him make new friends and stay out of trouble. The foundation, he said, creates a path for Meridian’s youth to take control of their future.

The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. June 15, and everyone is invited to come out, enjoy the afternoon, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks and celebrate the positive things that are going on in Meridian.