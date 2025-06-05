The Meridian Symphony announces 65th Season: Legends & Legacy Published 10:17 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Meridian Symphony Association is thrilled to unveil its 65th Anniversary Season titled “Legends & Legacy” —a jubilant celebration of the music, milestones and maestros that have shaped Mississippi’s symphonic story since 1961.

This landmark season honors the leadership of Maestro Peter Rubardt in his final year with MSO, while spotlighting performances, new voices, and community traditions.

Kicking off the 65th Anniversary Season will be “Cellobration! Bach, Bohemia, & a Bit of Jazz,” a genre-bending tribute to the expressive power of the cello, on Sept. 18 at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience. Maestro Peter Rubardt leads the MSO in his final opening night, joined by renowned cellist Mark Kosower—Principal Cellist of The Cleveland Orchestra who is a consummate artist, equally known around the world as a recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician. The evening features Bach’s iconic solo cello, Dvořák’s radiant “Serenade for Winds,” and Gulda’s electrifying” Cello Concerto”—where classical meets jazz, rock and the unexpected.

Peppermint Pops – Dec. 6, 2025, at MSU Riley Center

“Hooray for Holly-Days!” rolls out the red carpet for an evening of holiday cheer, with seasonal favorites from Broadway to the big screen. The fan-favorite features the Meridian Symphony Chorus under the direction of Kristen Johnson Gunn, a celebrated vocalist, teacher and Meridian native who now leads the chorus with energy and artistry. This year’s concert is especially meaningful as the symphony celebrates the its 65th Anniversary and bids a fond farewell to Maestro Peter Rubardt in his final performance.

OrKIDstra! – Jan. 30, 2026, at Evangel Temple

In celebration of the Symphony’s 65th Anniversary, OrKIDstra! returns with “A Magical Musical Adventure”—a joyful, family-friendly performance of “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Benjamin Britten. The concert will feature lively puppetry by the talented artists of Huntsville MET and guest conductor Jorge González, guiding young audiences through the colorful world of instruments and imagination. Jorge Iván González is associate professor of music (Violin and Orchestra) at William Carey University where he serves as the coordinator of string activities and conductor of the university orchestra.

Thanks to support of the Phil Hardin Foundation and The Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, the event is free for all to attend so all East Mississippi youth can experience the wonder of orchestral music together.

Gumbo Gala – Feb. 14, 2026, at MSU Riley Center

The sassiest soirée of the season is back! “Gumbo Gala: All In for Love & Lagniappe” heats up Valentine’s night with Mardi Gras flair, New Orleans cuisine, live music and casino fun—all in support of the Symphony’s arts and education programs. Come for the food, stay for the fun, and let the good times roll! Don’t miss an unforgettable evening in support of the Symphony’s cultural arts programs and education initiatives.

Beethoven & Blue Jeans – April 25, 2026, at MSU Riley Center

“Beethoven Takes a Magical Mystery Tour” in this genre-crossing celebration of two musical icons—Beethoven and The Beatles. Guest conductor and Mississippi native, Christopher James Ray, resident conductor at Opera San José and assistant with the San Francisco Symphony, leads this bold mashup of classical brilliance and pop revolution. Join MSO for a symphonic time-travel through 1865 and 1965, blending classical masterpieces with orchestrated Beatles favorites. It’s music, memories, and magic—celebrating 65 years of unforgettable sound.

A Season of Thanks

Throughout the year, the Meridian Symphony will celebrate not only 65 years of artistic excellence, but also the legacy of Maestro Rubardt, whose final bow will be met with a chorus of gratitude and a standing ovation from the heart of East Mississippi.

For more information about the upcoming season, details and to purchase tickets, visit www.meridianso.org or call -601-693-2224.