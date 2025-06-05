MSDH reports first human West Nile case of 2025 Published 5:34 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Jackson, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday the first human case of West Nile Virus for the 2025 mosquito season and urges all Mississippians to protect themselves from mosquito bites. This first case was confirmed in Rankin County. In 2024, Mississippi recorded 59 confirmed human cases and eight deaths related to WNV.

West Nile virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

The summer is prime time for mosquitos to feast and potentially spread illnesses like West Nile virus.

While the risk of a healthy person getting WNV from a mosquito bite is very low, all Mississippians need to take precautions, MSDH said.

Protect Yourself

— Stay indoors or take personal protective measures, especially between dusk and dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.

— Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent outdoors and always follow label instructions.

— Apply repellent on exposed skin only. Do not apply under clothing or on broken skin.

— Carry a travel-size repellent if you will be outdoors for an extended period.

— Apply sunscreen first, insect repellent second, if you are also wearing sunscreen.

— Wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing with socks and shoes when practical.

Protect Your Home

— Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.

— Remove all discarded tires on the property. Used tires have become the most common mosquito breeding site in the country.

— Remove all leaf debris.

— Close garbage can lids. Be sure water does not collect in the bottom of garbage cans.

— Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

— Change the water in bird baths every 2-3 days.

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.

— Repair damaged or torn window and door screens.

— Remove outdoor pet food and water dishes that are not being used.

Protect Your Community

— If you know of specific mosquito control problems, call your local city or county public works.

— Learn what your local government is doing to control mosquitoes. Ask how you can help.

— Remind or help neighbors to eliminate mosquito breeding sites on their property.

Learn more about West Nile virus in Mississippi and preventive steps you can take at msdh.ms.gov/westnile