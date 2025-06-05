Friends of the Library marks 90 years since Key Brothers flight with book raffle Published 4:06 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library Friends of the Library group is marking the anniversary of the historic Key Brothers flight from Key Field with a book raffle raising funds to support the library’s summer programs.

The raffle winner will receive a signed copy of “The Flying Key Brothers and Their Flight to Remember” by Stephen Owen, which chronicles the efforts of the Queen City’s aviation pioneers.

Meridianites Fred and Al Key made history in 1935 when they took off from Meridian Airport on June 4 and did not land until July 1. The 27-day flight was the longest consecutive flight in history, but it also marked the beginning of aerial refueling. Equipment invented by the Key Brothers to refuel their plane in mid-flight is still used today with minor alterations.

Meridian Airport Authority President Tom Williams purchased the first raffle ticket for the book Wednesday, which marked the 90th anniversary since the Key Brothers began their record attempt, and ticket sales will continue through the month.

Tickets, which cost $1 each, are available from Friends of the Library members and can be purchased at the library each Friday in June from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A winner will be chosen July 1, the day the Key Brothers landed, at 10 a.m. at Meridian Regional Airport.

For more information, call 601-693-6771 or visit meridianlauderdalecolibrary.com.