MCC student’s T-shirt design promotes flood insurance awareness Published 8:10 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Thanks to the creative talent of Meridian Community College Graphic Design Technology student Tazzden Thomas, a new T-shirt design is helping spread an important message about flood insurance.

Thomas’ winning design features a character at a card table with the slogan: “Don’t Gamble on Your Home. Stay Covered. Better Buy Flood Insurance.” His artwork will be used throughout the year as part of a community outreach campaign led by Lauderdale County’s Permit Office and the Program for Public Information.

Each year, the PPI hosts a design competition encouraging students to create graphics and messaging that highlight the value of having flood insurance. Now in its 11th year, the contest is judged by members of the PPI committee, with the top design selected for promotion.

As this year’s winner, Thomas received a $100 gift card and a T-shirt printed with his design.

MCC Graphic Design Technology Program Coordinator and Instructor Daniel Ethridge said he’s proud of his students’ participation.

“Giving students the chance to work on real-world projects like this helps build their confidence and portfolios,” he said.

Learn more about the MCC Graphic Design Technology Program at meridiancc.edu/graphicdesign.