Dig In: Explore Meridian’s Food Scene in the newest issue of Meridian Magazine Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The newest issue of Meridian Magazine is now live — and it’s a feast for the senses! This edition spotlights some of Meridian’s most flavorful destinations, including The Rustler, 6:01 Local, Don P’s Taste of Bayou, Bua Thai Kitchen, and the newly opened Juicy Guru.

Read the digital edition today https://issuu.com/meridian_magazine/docs/meridian_magazine_may_june_2025

Pick up a print copy starting June 16 at The Meridian Star office or at local businesses around town.