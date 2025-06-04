Children’s Museum receives $26,000 from The Earnest Workers Circle Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian announced Wednesday it was the recipient of a recent $26,000 donation from The Earnest Workers Circle and the King’s Daughters and Sons Rest Home Foundation.

The funding will support the museum’s Launch Into Learning afterschool program and its mission to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning.

“We are so grateful to the Earnest Workers Circle for their ongoing support of MCM-Meridian. They supported us early on in our capital campaign and now are continuing in their second year of supporting our Launch into Learning afterschool program. Thanks to this generous donation, the MCM-Meridian team can continue inspiring curiosity and a love of learning in the 40 children from Crestwood Elementary that we serve daily,” said Barbara Zeller, executive director of the museum. “We are incredibly grateful that The Earnest Workers Circle shares our belief in the power of play-based learning.”

The Earnest Workers Circle, an organization with more than 100 years of dedicated service to the community, values literacy and educational opportunities for children.