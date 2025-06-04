Bland wins mayor’s race, council set Published 8:54 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Queen City voters made their wishes known Tuesday as they elected Percy Bland to be the next mayor of Meridian, unofficial results from the city clerk’s office show. Bland, who previously served as mayor from 2013 to 2021, beat local businessman Jimmy Copeland by a margin of 98 votes.

Bland’s victory is tentative as mail-in absentee and affidavit ballots continue to be counted. State law allows for mail-in absentee ballots to be counted up to five days after the election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

While hotly contested at times, Tuesday’s election failed to draw voters to the polls in significant numbers with just 36.26% of registered voters in the city casting a ballot. Bland received 3,174 votes, or 50.53%, to Copeland’s 3,076, or 48.97%.

In a statement posted to social media, Bland thanked his supporters for their efforts and said he is ready to get to work making the community stronger.

“Thank you to every single one of you who voted, volunteered, knocked doors, made calls, spread the word, and believed in our vision for a stronger, safer, and more united Meridian. Your support made this victory possible,” he said. “This win belongs to all of us—and it’s just the beginning. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on day one. Together, we’re going to move Meridian forward with real leadership, clear priorities, and a renewed commitment to our people.”

Also on Tuesday’s ballot were contests for Meridian’s five City Council seats. The council, which acts as the legislative branch, is tasked with setting a budget and controlling the purse strings for the city.

In Ward 1, Republican Elliot Brewer was elected to fill the City Council seat soon to be vacated by George Thomas. Thomas, who first joined the council in 1985, announced he plans to retire at the end of his term.

Brewer beat Democrat challenger Tyrone Johnson with 1,297 votes to 596 votes, or 67.5% to 31.4% respectively.

In Ward 2 Democratic incumbent Councilman Dwayne Davis sailed into his second full term in office defeating Independent challenger Kyle Waller, 629 votes to 441, or 58.13% to 40.76%.

In Ward 3, Democrat Tracy Tims handily beat Republican Beverly Henson to take the seat, with 884 votes, or 76.8%, to 247, or 21.46%. In the April primary elections, Tims defeated incumbent Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. in a runoff to clinch the party’s nomination.

Ward 4 voters decided their next council person earlier this year as incumbent Councilwoman Romande Walker beat former Councilwoman Kim Houston in the April primary elections. No Republican or Independent candidates qualified for the seat, so Walker was unopposed on Tuesday’s ballot.

In Ward 5, voters were tasked with selecting a new council person after first-term Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey opted to run for mayor instead of seeking a second term on the council. She was defeated in the April primary.

Republican Dustin Hill was elected in Tuesday’s voting to fill the seat, beating out Democrat Brandon Rue and Independent Ricky “Rick” Spells. Hill received 620 votes, or 48.06%, while Rue received 590, or 45.74%, and Spells received 63 or 4.88%.

Marion Election

Marion voters were also tasked with electing new city leadership Tuesday, with voting for mayor and five Board of Aldermen seats on the ballot.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor Larry Gill cruised to reelection with no opposition on the ballot. He will begin his second term in office in July.

Unlike Meridian’s City Council seats, which are filled by voters from each ward, Marion aldermen are elected at-large, meaning the entire town votes on the candidates. All Marion races are also nonpartisan, and candidates do not run as affiliated with a certain party. Once ballots are tallied, the five candidates with the most votes are declared the winners.

Marion’s new Board of Aldermen includes:

— Norman Coleman, 201 votes

— Lou Ann Baylor, 199 votes

— Stacy McInnis Blalock, 192 votes

— Shaunta Michelle Hedgemon, 176 votes

— Tammy Young, 170 votes