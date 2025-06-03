Municipal election results Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Meridian and Marion voters went to the polls Tuesday in the 2025 municipal elections.

On the ballot were mayoral races for both municipalities, as well as five City Council seats in Meridian and five Board of Aldermen seats in Marion.

Unofficial results

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Meridian

Mayor

Unofficial results from Meridian City Hall show Percy Bland with a lead of 98 votes with all precincts and absentee ballots counted.

Mail-in absentees postmarked by election day can be counted up to five days after the election, and affidavit ballots will be processed Wednesday. Totals may change as those votes are tallied.

Ward 1

Republican Elliot Brewer handily defeated Democrat Tyrone Johnson to take the Ward 1 seat on the City Council. He will replace George Thomas who is retiring after 40 years on the council

Ward 2

Incumbent Councilman Dwayne Davis won a second full term in office Tuesday, winning the race against Independent Kyle Waller.

Ward 3

Democrat Tracy Tims beat Republican Beverly Henson to take the Ward 3 seat. Tims previously defeated incumbent Councilman Joe Norwood Jr. in the Democratic primary in April.

Ward 4

Incumbent Councilwoman Romande Walker won reelection after heading into Tuesday’s general election unopposed. She previously defeated former Councilwoman Kim Houston in the Democratic primary to win the seat.

Ward 5

Republican Dustin Hill took the Ward 5 City Council race defeating both Democrat Brandon Rue and Independent Ricky “Rick” Spells. He will replace Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey who ran for mayor instead of second term on the council.

Marion

Mayor

Mayor Larry Gill was elected for a second term after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

Aldermen

Unlike Meridian, which elects representatives by Ward, Marion aldermen are elected at large, meaning the entire town votes on each candidate.

The five aldermen candidates with most votes are:

Norman Coleman

Lou Ann Baylor

Stacy McInnis Blalock

Tammy Young

Shante Michelle Hedgemon