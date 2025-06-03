MDOT offers free resources to help residents prepare for hurricanes Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

HATTIESBURG, MISS. — June marks the start of hurricane season, and to help Mississippi residents prepare, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering several free resources to aid in evacuation and preparation.

The MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane emergency checklist and the 2025 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish and Vietnamese are all available to assist residents with evacuation plans.

“Experts are predicting an active 2025 Hurricane Season, so now is an opportune time to educate yourself on how to prepare for a disaster,” said Commissioner Charles Busby, who represents the Southern Transportation District. “By taking advantage of MDOT’s tools, you can create a plan that will help you act quickly to get out of harm’s way if a storm threatens.”

The MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide features helpful information such as evacuation routes and tips, contraflow information, Mississippi Public Broadcasting radio coverage areas and important contact information for the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency as well as bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Vital information on shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources is also included.

The hurricane evacuation checklist provides a list of recommended items to include in evacuation kits such as flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food to last 14 days and more.

Useful year-round, MDOT encourages all residents to download the MDOT Traffic mobile app, which provides real-time traffic conditions throughout the state and sends emergency alerts directly to users.

Get hurricane safety information and download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and emergency checklist at GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.