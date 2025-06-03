MDE names 21 new Military Star Schools for 2025-27
Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education has named 21 new schools as Military Star Schools for 2025-27, increasing the total number of schools to 103 in the state. This designation recognizes schools that have made a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.
Military Star Schools must meet specific requirements that address the unique needs of military students and families. These include appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families, providing student-led transition services and peer support, ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families, and publicly recognizing service members and their families.
The new schools are:
Gulfport School District
Pass Road Elementary
Harrison County School District
Creekbend Elementary School
D’Iberville Elementary School
D’Iberville Middle School
Harrison Central High School
North Gulfport Elementary School
North Gulfport Middle School
West Harrison High School
West Wortham Elementary School
West Wortham Middle School
Woolmarket Elementary School
Jackson Public Schools
Forest Hill High School
Lanier High School
Murrah High School
Provine High School
Lauderdale County School District
Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School
Newton County School District
Newton County Elementary School
Pass Christian Public School District
Pass Christian High School
Petal School District
Petal Elementary School
Rankin County School District
Northwest Rankin High School
Rankin County School District Learning Center
Gov. Tate Reeves established the Military Star School program in February 2022 through Executive Order 1561, making Mississippi one of 31 states at that time with a formal program to recognize schools that support military families. In 2024, 31 schools earned the designation for 2024-26.
In Lauderdale County, Northeast Elementary, Northeast Lauderdale High, West Lauderdale Elementary and West Lauderdale High are also designated as Military Star Schools.
The Military Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready. Military-connected refers to children of service members on active duty and in the National Guard and Reserves.
The Military Star School designation remains in effect for two years. Schools can reapply to maintain the designation. New schools can apply to receive the designation in 2026.