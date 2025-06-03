MCCer of the Month: Kristy Dickerson Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

As an Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor at Meridian Community College, Kristy Dickerson has a front row seat to transformation.

“I really love watching the students connect what they learned in the classroom to a patient in clinical. Those light bulb moments are gifts, and we celebrate them,” Dickerson said.

The campus celebrated Dickerson as she was named MCCer of the Month for May during the End-of-the-Year event for faculty and staff. The MCC Foundation sponsors this monthly award to exemplify the College’s hardworking employees who go above and beyond their day-to-day duties. Honorees are peer-nominated. In addition to a commemorative plaque, recipients are gifted $250.

Now in her seventh year at MCC, Dickerson is known for her passion for teaching and dedication to student success.

“Kristy embraces technology and loves to try new learning activities with the students. She is extremely creative and helps students break down the information they need to know. She teaches as if she has been teaching for many years. We are fortunate to have her in the ADN Program,” said Lara Collum, associate vice president for nursing and healthcare education, Dickerson’s supervisor.

A nominator added, “She is always smiling and willing to help.”

Dickerson said her biggest motivators are her students, coworkers, and family.

“My children and my husband motivate me to better myself and to keep pushing to become a better me. My students motivate me to continually improve my teaching style to provide better instruction for them to meet their needs, and my coworkers motivate me just by being such strong individuals who also do so much for our students,” she said.

A Quitman native, Dickerson earned both her bachelor and master of science degrees while raising her three oldest children.

“Looking back now, I can say, we can do hard things,” she said. “We may lose some hair or our minds in the process, but in the end, it is worth it,” she said.

Dickerson and her husband Keith, who is also a nurse, have been married for four years.

“Together we have seven children, with the youngest turning 4 this month. We attend Faith Baptist Church and love our church family. We love camping, going to the beach, and enjoying back porch time,” she said of her family and hobbies.

When asked what she likes most about MCC, Dickerson didn’t hesitate. “Our sense of family and the commitment to our students.”

Her guiding verse comes from Philippians 4:6 — “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/foundation.