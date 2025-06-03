MCC student earns statewide nursing scholarship Published 9:54 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Jessica Wills, a nursing student at Meridian Community College, has received a $1,000 scholarship from the Mississippi Nurses Foundation.

Wills, 34, of Meridian, is working toward her Associate Degree in Nursing and plans to graduate in December. She said the scholarship was unexpected but welcomed.

“I’m very thankful; this was such a surprise,” Wills said.

The Mississippi Nurses Foundation awards scholarships each spring and fall to nursing students across the state, and recipients are selected with the help of faculty from each school. The program is funded by donations and proceeds from the foundation’s sale of Nurses Car Tag license plates.

Wills said she has always wanted to help others and was inspired by her now deceased grandmother, who was a registered nurse.

“She wanted me to go to nursing school, but I didn’t have the confidence back then,” Wills said. “I hope now I’m making her proud.”

Wills has worked for eight years as a certified nursing assistant at a local nursing home. Encouraged by coworkers, she decided to return to school and become a nurse. After graduation, Wills hopes to work in either emergency or psychiatric care.

“Nursing isn’t just about the physical part,” Wills said. “It’s also about the mental side. Sometimes people just need someone to talk to.”

For more information about MCC’s nursing program, visit meridiancc.edu/nursing.