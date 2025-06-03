CHIN hosts Prostate Cancer Awareness Lunch & Learn June 17 Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

In alignment with its mission to improve healthcare access and education across Lauderdale County and surrounding rural areas, the Community Health Improvement Network will host a community Lunch and Learn event on prostate cancer awareness at noon on Tuesday, June 17, at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North, in Meridian.

The session will feature Dr. Michael Beard of the East Central Mississippi Health Network, who will provide expert insight into prostate cancer risks, early detection, and resources available for prevention and care. This free event invites both men and women to engage in conversation about health, family and informed decision-making.

“More than half of all men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, and the chances are higher in African American men,” said CHIN President Beverly Knox.

“It’s true,” said Beard. “African American men have twice the death rate from prostate cancer compared to other groups. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men after skin cancer. Having more than one relative who has had prostate cancer and age also increases your risk.

Beard will explore the importance of routine screening, risk factors specific to different age and ethnic groups, and how early detection dramatically improves outcomes for those diagnosed with prostate cancer. He will also address common myths and misconceptions that often discourage men from seeking timely care. By including family members, caregivers, and advocates in the conversation, the session aims to equip the entire community with the knowledge to support the men in their lives through education, encouragement and shared responsibility for health.

This event is open to the general public, but RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, contact Knox at 601-483-2661.