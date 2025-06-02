MPSD kicks off Summer Feeding Program Published 11:27 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Meridian Public School District is excited to announce the return of the Summer Feeding Program. The program kicked off Monday and will run until Friday, July 25.

Through the program, the district will be serving free meals to children 18 years old and younger during the summer. Meals may be picked up at G.W. Carver Elementary, Poplar Springs Elementary School and Meridian High School.

Breakfast is served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Carver and MHS, and from 7:30-8 a.m. at Poplar Springs Elementary. Lunch is served from 11-12:30 p.m. at MHS, Carver from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Poplar Springs from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday-Friday at each site.

The Summer Feeding Program will not operate on Thursday, June 19 and Friday, July 4.

For more information and a full list of sites, please visit the MPSD website at mpsdk12.net.