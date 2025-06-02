Freedom Shrine dedicated in new Government Center Published 3:23 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Members of Meridian Exchange Club gathered with elected officials Monday to dedicate a new Freedom Shrine in the Lauderdale County Government Center.

The shrines, which are installed by exchange clubs throughout the United States, display critical documents to the country’s principles, such as the Constitution, Gettysburg Address and Bill of Rights. They serve a dual purpose of both educating visitors about the nation’s history and providing an opportunity for viewers to reflect on the meaning of being an American.

District Attorney Kassie Coleman, who both works in the Government Center and is a member of the Meridian Exchange Club, said the courtrooms of the Government Center are where many of the documents included in the Freedom Shrine are put to work. It is where people exercise their rights outlined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and where the ideals of democratic justice are made reality.

“The courthouse is a place where the rule of law is upheld, where justice is pursued and where the Constitution literally lives in action,” she said. “So we hope that these historic documents are a daily reminder of the importance of our liberties, that they will inspire questions among the young people who may see them and those of us who are adults visiting the courthouse, that it will remind us to have a deeper appreciation of the rights and the responsibilities of our citizenship.”

Lauderdale County Supervisor J.J. Anders, who serves as Board President, thanked Meridian Exchange Club for installing the Freedom Shrine in the new county building. The club previously dedicated a Freedom Shrine in the old courthouse, which now serves as the home of Lauderdale County Archives and History.

“They are a great community organization, and we just want to thank them on behalf of the Board of Supervisors for all they do for the community and for this awesome gift in the new courthouse,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Tate said the Freedom Shrine’s documents need to be displayed and residents need to know about them. Like the recent observance of Memorial Day on May 26, the documents are critical parts of citizenship.

“Those are things that are important things that we do, and I sure hope that one generation never does forget that,” he said. “Anyway, thank you exchange club for doing this. It looks great here, and thank you all.”