Endangered Shire Horse to participate in State Games of Mississippi Opening Ceremonies Published 6:45 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Meridian will welcome thousands of athletes, guests and residents Friday as it hosts the 34th annual State Games of Mississippi Opening Ceremonies.

Also on the guest list: one Shire Horse.

Brighty, a 17-year-old registered Shire Mare standing nearly 9-feet to the top of her head (18.2 hands), will lead the Parade of Athletes and support the Torch Lighting portions of the show. Numerous media appearances on TV, radio and print have been scheduled, and Brighty will be part of a Social Shire Selfie Station prior to the start of the ceremony.

Matthew Davis of Alder Shires in Tennessee will be providing his mare and riding her in the Ceremony. “The Opening Ceremonies, along with the extensive media coverage of the event, is an ideal way to reach and teach people statewide about the history and nuances of the Shire Horse,” Davis said.

“We are thrilled to introduce something new to our parade this year—an extraordinary addition that will surely captivate spectators. Leading the parade with strength and grace is Brighty, a magnificent Shire Horse, making this year’s event even more special,” said Missye Dozier executive director of the State Games of Mississippi.

The Opening Ceremonies is produced by Mark Cheplowitz of New York City based Wizard of Ahs, himself a Shire owner and breeder.

Shire horses trace their roots back to Medieval England to the English Great Horse. The large animals were valued as their size and strength made them able to carry an armored knight into combat and to transport goods to and from ports and markets during times of peace, according to the American Shire Horse Association. It is a tall breed, and Shires have at various times held world records both for the largest horse and for the tallest horse.

The conservation status of the Shire is listed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust as “at risk,” with unofficial worldwide numbers estimated between 4,000-7,000.

The State Games of Mississippi, now in its 34th year, is a privately sponsored, non-profit organization, dedicated to promoting amateur athletics and a healthy lifestyle for Mississippians of all ages and abilities since 1992. From humble beginnings with 1,200 athletes competing in 12 sports, the Games have grown to host more than 5,000 amateur athletes in 40+ sports yearly, becoming one of 37 states holding State Games competitions annually.

The Games not only promote physical activity but offer an Olympic-like experience. Competitors vie for gold, silver and bronze medals, emphasizing personal achievement, physical fitness and teamwork. State Games of Mississippi athletes also have the opportunity to advance to the national level at the State Games of America and we are proudly affiliated with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The State Games of Mississippi is able to keep entry fees affordable thanks to the generous support of its sponsors, including Founding Gold Sponsors: Meridian Coca-Cola Bottling Company and Ochsner Rush Health, as well as Gold Sponsors; BlueCross BlueShield of Mississippi, Paul & Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Meridian Community College, the City of Meridian, Pearl River Resort, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, WTOK-TV, The Meridian Star, Digio Strategies and Coastal Television.

For more details about the Games, call 601-482-0205 or visit the official website at www.stategamesofms.org.