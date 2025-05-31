The next great adventure Published 1:14 am Saturday, May 31, 2025

Some people come into your life for a season, and a few very special ones are there for the long haul. I have been so blessed in this life to have people who have loved me and will always be an important part of my life. Several friends have remained by my side from the moment our eyes locked across a room. It’s funny how some people just click and nothing can keep them apart for very long.

My family moved to Picayune the summer before seventh grade, and I didn’t know a soul. We always attended church unless someone was sick so it was only natural for us to quickly find a new place of worship. It wasn’t a chore or something that we felt compelled to do for show. The folks in our church were genuinely our extended family.

We went to church both for the love of our Savior and to be with our people. It was as natural as drawing a breath, so we put on our Sunday clothes and began to search for our new family in our new town. Fortunately, the very first church we attended felt like a wonderful fit for us.

As usual, we attended faithfully and before very long I was making friends with the kids my age. I still love and remember all of them even though the times we spent together are now memories of my younger days. Many have moved away to various places, but I love seeing their beautiful families on social media.

One of the most constant friends from then to now is my buddy, Anne. We have lived so much life together. We walked together from the cusp of adolescence into adulthood with loads of love and laughter. And the most awesome thing is we are still at it.

We are constantly planning our next great adventure. Sometimes she is the instigator, and sometimes it’s me, but planning our next little get a way makes us both happy. Our last little trip was to Florida, and I think we will go again soon. I’m trying to talk her into an Alaskan cruise, but we have been talking about that one for a while so I may have to twist Melinda and Dewayne’s arms into being my travel buddies for that one.

Yay!! If you never plan anything nothing will ever happen so I just asked Dewayne and Melinda if they wanted to go to Alaska. They said yes. Next, I called Anne, and she said yes, so my longtime bestie and I and Dewayne and Melinda are in planning mode. I’m so excited because this is something I have wanted to do for a long time!

I remember vividly that skinny knock kneed girl of 12 who shyly looked across the room at a dark haired beauty and said to herself, “I think that’s my new best friend.”

Our friendship has stood the test of time, and we are still looking for the next great adventure.