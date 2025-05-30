Tennessee fugitive arrested in Meridian Published 11:09 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Meridian police have arrested a man wanted by Tennessee law enforcement.

Ethan Gage Johnston, who faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder in Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by MPD on Wednesday during a traffic stop.

“Knoxville law enforcement contacted us and said Johnston was probably in our area,” MPD Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said.

Thompson said Johnston will remain in local custody until paperwork is completed and he is picked up by Tennessee law enforcement.