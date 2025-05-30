Sheriff’s SWAT team finds drugs, guns in Friday search warrants Published 4:47 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Search warrants served by members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team netted a variety of illegal drugs and guns Friday, as well as two arrests.

In a news release, Sheriff Ward Calhoun said warrants were executed at 6:45 a.m. at the Village Apartments, located at 2015 Mosby Road, and in the 1400 block of 50th Avenue. The warrants were connected to an ongoing investigation by the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, he said.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Kacindy Johnson, 29, and Demetrius Shantrell Tell, 44, were arrested and both were charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking of cocaine while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church, trafficking ecstasy while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm within 1,500 feet of a church.

Each of the charges carries a bond of $50,000, with the exception of the aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, which has a $100,000 bond. Total bond was set at $350,000 each.

Law enforcement also seized 424 ecstasy pills, more than 11 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 4 ounces of cocaine, more than three pounds of marijuana and six units of oxycodone. Three handguns were also seized in the search.