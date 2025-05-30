Persistence pays for Byron Stewart Published 2:20 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Byron Stewart’s path to success at Meridian Community College wasn’t easy.

But he never gave up.

Earlier in May, he was one of 35 students in the College’s Welding and Cutting Technology Program who earned their certificates from the program, and he’s looking forward to earning an advanced welding certification from MCC later this summer. Another item on his to-do list: Participate in the High School Equivalency graduation ceremony on July 25.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Stewart’s journey began in 2016 when he first enrolled in MCC’s Adult Education program, but he struggled with personal challenges and dropped out several times. Four years later, he returned to MCC and completed the Smart Start Program – a comprehensive training and education initiative for adults seeking to enhance their job readiness skills and career prospects. He also earned a bronze-level National Career Readiness Certificate.

Then COVID-19 happened.

Stewart had to withdraw from in-person classes, but he kept on with his HSE prep work, taking practice tests, but didn’t have very much success. Though ongoing personal and family issues plagued him, Stewart earned a Workforce Cabinetry & Woodworking certificate from MCC in 2021 and returned in 2023 to his HSE classes, aiming to enroll in the welding program with the help of MIBEST.

The Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training program is a workforce and economic development initiative that moves low-skilled, non-credentialed Mississippians into careers earning family-sustaining wages. The program prioritizes individuals who did not complete a traditional high school degree, those in low-wage jobs and other nontraditional students.

Meridian Community College Director of Adult Education Jamila Brown Coleman said Stewart’s struggles intensified.

“There was a lack of stable employment and housing, mounting anxiety and substance abuse that led to his disqualification from the MIBEST program after he declined a required drug test,” she said.

In October 2023, he lost his mother to cancer.

Recognizing Stewart’s challenges, MCC’s College and Career Navigator Rhonda Smith and then Adult Education Director Jennifer Whitlock provided counseling, encouragement and resources for job searching, housing and grief support.

Coleman said, “They advised Byron to take time to heal and reassess his goals, with the understanding that he could reapply for the MIBEST Program in fall 2024 if he were ready. Byron took this advice to heart, re-enrolling in HSE Prep in April 2024 with renewed focus and determination. Over the summer, despite ongoing financial hardships, his attendance and attitude improved. He received MIBEST Summer 2024 funds to help cover utility bills, reinforcing his belief that the Adult Education team genuinely cared about his success.”

Stewart enrolled in the Welding and Cutting Technology Program in August 2024. Though he didn’t have a car, he walked to class daily and completed his first semester with a 3.67-grade point average on a 4.0 scale. He also earned his OSHA-10 certification.

Spring 2025 brought more progress.

Stewart had a steady job and a car and became a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for community and junior college students. He also earned a silver-level NCRC, meeting his high school equivalency goal.

When asked what kept him going this time, Stewart said he wanted to honor a promise to his late mother, Michelle, and be a role model for his daughter, Alivia.

He said, “I know my mom would be proud.”

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/adulteducation.