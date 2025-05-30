Meridian police make arrests in shooting investigations Published 11:10 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Meridian Police Department announced multiple arrests Thursday in connection to recent shootings in the city.

Police arrested and charged Jaquarious Nelson with being a felon in possession of a weapon in connection with a fatal shooting that took place May 20 at Frank Berry Courts. MPD Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said Malcom Johnson and Marquez Green were shooting at each other, with both injured in the exchange.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment where Green later died from his injuries. Johnson, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was arrested and charged with murder upon his release from the hospital on May 23. His bond was set at $1 million.

Bond for Nelson was set at $10,000

In a separate investigation, MPD announced the arrest of Khmaj Smith in connection with a May 12 shooting that injured one person in the 5000 block of West Gate Hills Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery in connection with the case. Bond has been set at $200,000.

MPD also announced two arrests in connection with a shooting Tuesday at Landmark Apartments off North Hills Street. Two juveniles were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Eddie Wayne Holloway Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Cedric Roshaun Bonner Jr. was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault Thursday. No bond has been set for either suspect.

Thompson said Bonner and an unnamed juvenile were injured in the shooting.

“This was an isolated incident,” Thompson said in a news release announcing the arrest. “An altercation between the two led to the shooting.”