Evacuation order lifted for Druid Hills dam breach Published 3:23 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

A voluntary evacuation order for residents in the Druid Hills community has been lifted as high water levels caused by a dam breach Wednesday return to safer levels.

In a news release, Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said water levels are near where they were before the breach occurred.

“At this time, the recommended evacuation for this specific incident can be lifted,” Stephens said. “The water level of the third lake is very near the level that it was previously.”

Druid Hills, a community on the west side of Meridian, is built around three privately owned lakes. Wednesday’s dam breach occurred in the upper lake, sending excess water into the second lake. The second lake, in turn, overflowed into the third lake.

Stephens on Thursday said city officials were already reducing capacity of the third lake due to issues with its dam as well. The evacuation order was issued out of concern of runoff or that the third lake dam would not be able to handle the additional water.

Both the upper and third lakes have previously been identified as areas of concern by The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Emergency officials will continue to monitor the water levels at all three lakes, Stephens said, and city officials will work with MDEQ and the property owners to draw up plans for a long term solution.