Art Crawl brings people and enthusiasm to downtown Published 3:10 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Seven-year-old Khairi Barr, wide-eyed as he navigated crowded galleries at the Meridian Museum of Art, was drawn to one James Conner acrylic painting depicting a joyful family scene in the front yard of a home, complete with a boy and girl riding bikes, dogs and a few adults who were relishing the moment.

“I like this one, the colorful colors,” the child said, pointing out the striking piece to his mother and 6-year old sister.

There were lots of similar reactions, mostly from adult art patrons, Thursday evening as an “Art Crawl” organized by Meridian Main Street attracted hundreds to six establishments within a short walk of one another. The 5-8 p.m. event delivered a good time, reinforced friendships and strengthened the Queen City’s reputation as a cultural center.

“It’s encouraging to me that Meridian people are interested in art,” said Noah Mathis, owner of the Crooked Letter shop, one of the stops for the evening. “I’ll take that as a win.”

An afternoon weather break in what seemed a relentlessly rainy week was all the encouragement many needed to take advantage of the planning efforts of Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock and others. A recent “ale crawl” downtown and walking art tours in New Orleans influenced the idea’s development here.

“The ultimate goal is awareness of the art galleries, and to see just how walkable downtown is,” Schanrock said during preparations for the event.

Following a pre-determined sequence of stops, participants in the crawl (free with the exception of a few cash bars) first enjoyed galleries and socializing at the Museum of Art, which opened in 1970. This gathering also featured live music provided by artist-musician Terry Cherry and violinist Justine Quineau, as well as a print-making activity.

Leaving the traditional museum on 25th Avenue, art enthusiasts walked or drove a few blocks to the second stop, the nonprofit ACES gallery on 5th Street. There, sidewalk artists warmed up visitors to appreciation of painters such as Richard Borders and Jason Cooper whose works were displayed inside. ACES was established about four years ago.

At the third stop, The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Center on Front Street, visitors enjoyed music performed outside by Roderick Fox and Friends, and explored inside galleries of their choosing, including a special exhibit featuring photojournalist Kate Medley’s images of southern gas stations that serve food. On the second floor, new interactive stations focusing on block printing and wood carving offered more reasons for spending time in this engaging institution, which opened in 2018.

At stop No. 4, the Crooked Letter shop – which specializes in Mississippi-made art pieces and other products – the stream of visitors was steady, while landscape artist Tim Allred worked on paintings out on the sidewalk. Crooked Letter opened in 2017, across from The MAX on Front Street. And at the Galleria Rossini on Fourth Street, dating to 2022, owner and artist Joseph Rossini – who specializes in large abstract acrylic paintings – enjoyed signing visitors’ “art crawl” program cards. “I signed it in acrylic paint,” he said.

The Rossini gallery, which hosts shows for emerging artists, was the fifth stop. The final one was several blocks north on 22nd Avenue, at the new arts-and-furnishings store Hallie Ward Interiors. Hundreds filled the establishment’s two floors, taking in a guitar and singing performance by Hunter Chappell and waiting for results of a drawing to determine which individuals in the crowd would win a free painting.

As it turned out, the entire evening felt like a win for our city.

Warner is a veteran journalist and cultural historian, and can be contacted at legacypress.warner@gmail.com.