Water levels begin to drop after dam breach Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Water levels are beginning to decline following a dam breach in the Druid Hills community that prompted a voluntary evacuation for downstream residents and businesses Wednesday afternoon.

The breach, in which a large section of the dam failed, sent excess water into two lower lakes, pushing them to maximum capacity and threatening to overwhelm those dams as well, Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said.

“If you’re not familiar with Druid Hills, it’s a series of lakes. There’s an upper lake, a middle lake and flower lake. We refer to it as the third lake,” he said. “We had a large breach that discharged the majority of the water, and it flooded into the second lake, which the second lake was not able to hold the capacity of that amount of water and it overflowed. There was no breach in the second lake, but it was an overflow. That water, of course, went into the third lake.”

Meridian Public Works has already been involved in keeping water levels low in the third lake due to condition of its dam, Stephens said, so the lake was able to handle most of the additional water. Emergency officials were concerned about the potential for a breach in the third lake dam as well, he said, but that did not happen and the water level is slowly going down.

Residents in the Druid Hills community have been aware of the condition of the dams for some time, but the city believed it was necessary to request the voluntary evacuation order until the water can be brought down to safer levels, Stephens said.

“Hopefully within the next 48 to 72 hours that water level will be down to a point where we feel much more comfortable,” he said.

According to Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality records, the upper lake dam has been in poor condition for some time. Under MDEQ’s Dam Safety Regulations, all high and significant hazard dams must be inspected by professional engineers and have an emergency action plan in the event of failure.

The EAP for the Druid Hills upper lake dam was signed March 1, 2021. A separate EAP for the third lake dam was also signed on the same day, MDEQ records show. Several evaluations have been done on the dams over the years, Stephens said, and there were concerns about the upper lake dam prior to Wednesday’s breach.

“We knew the potential was here. There’s always potential, but we hope that it never becomes an issue,” he said. “Yesterday, fortunately, it was a minor issue and it was dealt with very rapidly.

Property tax maps show all three lakes and dams are privately owned with the upper and second lake owned by the Lake Druid Club Inc., and the third lake owned by Lakewood Garden Club Inc.

Moving forward, Stephens said MDEQ, the city of Meridian’s legal team and the property owners will have to discuss long term solutions. MDEQ has recommended removing more of the dam to limit the amount of water the upper lake can hold. The property owners may also decide to repair the breach instead.

“We will have discussions with them in the next several days to see what that looks like and how we do that going forward,” he said.

Areas currently under the recommended evacuation include:

— Oak Drive

— Spruce Street

— Walnut Street

— Cherry Street

— Elm Drive

— Edgewood Drive

— Areas at the intersection of North Hills and 26th streets

Residents who are unsure if they may be in the evacuation zone can contact the Meridian Public Safety Office at 601-484-6890.