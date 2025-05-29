Our View: Mayoral debate helped define candidate options Published 2:54 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The Meridian and Lauderdale County chapter of the NAACP held a mayoral debate Tuesday, which featured candidates for Meridian City Council and the mayor’s race to come together and make their appeal directly to voters. Throughout the event, candidates were asked questions about the spending priorities, plans to address crime, attract new industries and provide more opportunity for the city’s residents.

A huge thank you is owed to the NAACP and The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, which hosted the event, for facilitating what is all too often forgotten in modern politics: time with constituents. Residents need to hear from the candidates to make informed decisions, and Tuesday’s event provided a wealth of knowledge that will be reflected in the polls.

While public safety and addressing crime rightfully took the top priority for all candidates, it was refreshing to see many had other areas of focus as well. From job creation and training to youth mentorship, candidates defined a smorgasbord of political issues that, in their minds, deserve the utmost attention.

Also noteworthy was the near unanimous agreement from council candidates that disagreements and arguments are inescapable but should be approached with common sense solutions and resolved in private instead of litigated in the public sphere. While any screaming and hollering can be kept behind closed doors, the public does benefit from seeing its elected leaders engage in respectful dissent.

Voting against the majority and explaining why is far more helpful to those seeking to understand the political process than clamming up to avoid bruised feelings.

Perhaps most striking from Tuesday’s event was the clear distraction in drew between former Mayor Percy Bland and Meridian businessman Jimmy Copeland, who are both running for mayor. Both men are transplants to the area, successful business owners and are heavily involved in their community.

Bland, who previously was mayor from 2013-2021, has already demonstrated his qualifications for the job and has a record of numerous successes, and a few failures, to back up his words.

Copeland, a political newcomer, is deeply rooted in the local business community and serves on numerous boards, committees and commissions in the community. While new to politics, his positions in the community have involved him in a number of large projects throughout the city.

Tuesday’s debate helped both candidates clarify their positions and show voters what sets them apart. Bland is the tried and true option. He’s done it before and can do it again. Copeland is the new choice, the option for those left unsatisfied by previous city administrations.

Now it’s up to the voters to decide which type of candidate is best.