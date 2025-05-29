MCC’s College for Kids returns June 2 Published 5:05 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

They’re coming – more than 500 kids, that is.

Meridian Community College’s College for Kids will again host youths ages 6-12 on campus to learn, have fun and create memories. Led this year by Ashlee Dean, program coordinator, this large-scale event will be June 2-6 and June 9-13.

The annual learning and doing camp provides a fun and educational experience in a safe and supportive environment. With classes ranging from pony riding to slime making to rocket blasting, College for Kids offers something for every curious young mind. The camp shows youths that MCC is a place for learning that can be exciting, said Dean.

“I just hope that they see MCC as an innovative, fun-filled campus, and as we grow these kids up, they’ll see MCC as their No. 1 choice,” she said.

Pulling off a camp of this size takes a lot of support, from on campus and off. Dean reached out to organizations and individuals to help move equipment and supplies. Some 50 people are volunteering the week before to help get everything in place before the kids come.

College for Kids also supports local teachers and assistants who use the camp as a summer job opportunity, Dean added.

One popular class is returning this year, Cooking for Fun, Dean said, where young chefs dive into real recipes and kitchen tools.

“You’d be surprised at how real it gets – we’re ordering supplies like a full restaurant. The instructors have industry connections and bring that experience for the kids.”

Dean also serves as MCC recruiting coordinator for student engagement.

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu.