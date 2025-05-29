MCC nursing students recognized with Baptist Anderson Scholarships Published 8:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

After 15 years of chasing her dream, Meridian Community College nursing student Tausha Bianchi is finally seeing it come true — and now she’s doing it with help from a Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center scholarship.

“I was quite speechless, actually, when I saw the email,” Bianchi said. “I feel honored and grateful to receive the scholarship.”

Bianchi was one of seven MCC Associate Degree Nursing students who received scholarships to continue their studies in the college’s program. The scholarships are $2,500 each.

For 37 years, ADN students at the college have benefited from scholarships from the Meridian-based medical center. Recipients are full-time students who post grade B or better in nursing courses and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Faculty evaluations and personal essays are also used in the selection process.

Bianchi started nursing school at age 22 but put her plans on hold due to her husband’s military career and frequent moves. Now settled, she’s back in the classroom, aiming for a future in critical care or the ICU.

“I love it,” she said of her nursing studies at MCC. “The instructors are amazing, and I’ve made some really good friends in the program.”

At a luncheon honoring the students and guests, John G. Anderson, Administrator and CEO of Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center, said to the scholarship recipients, “Nursing is no less than a calling. What you will be practicing is incredibly important because lives are touched. It’s remarkable work, and there is a very special touch, grace and blessing that goes along with it.”

In his remarks, MCC President Tom Huebner noted that nursing is a challenge but it is an endeavor the scholarship recipients are willing to embrace.

“Nursing is one of our hallmark programs, something we’re very proud of,” he said.

MCC Associate Vice President of Nursing and Health Care Education Lara Collum added, “We are deeply grateful to Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center, one of our premier partners. Your collaboration strengthens our nursing program and creates meaningful opportunities for our students.”

Kambrianna Bailey, 26, of Meridian, was the recipient of the Dr. Jeff Hollingsworth Scholarship. Dr. Hollingsworth, the grandson of Dr. Jeff Anderson, was a cardiovascular surgeon in Jackson and was instrumental in getting the Cardiac Catheterization program started in Meridian. Dr. Hollingsworth passed away in 1986. This scholarship was established in 1988 to honor him.

Makayla Feasel, 24, of Noxapater, received the Dr. William Jeff Anderson Scholarship. Dr. William Jeff Anderson founded Anderson Infirmary in 1928. At that time, the hospital had room to accommodate 30 patients and was staffed by three physicians and a handful of nurses. Dr. Anderson’s vision for the future and his commitment to providing quality medical care for the residents in East Central Mississippi and West Central Alabama are the foundation of what has now grown to be Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center, a 400-bed medical center with over 160 physicians representing more than 38 specialties. The scholarship was created in 2004 to honor Dr. Anderson.

Tausha Bianchi, 38, of Meridian, was awarded the Dr. W. J. Anderson III Scholarship. Dr. Anderson was the son of Dr. William J. Anderson and the grandson of hospital founder Dr. Jeff Anderson. Dr. Anderson was a general surgeon from 1962 until his retirement in 1998. Dr. Anderson served as president and chairman of the board of directors at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center until his death in October 2002. This scholarship was created in 2003 to honor Dr. Anderson’s visionary leadership in the hospital.

Matesha Johnson, 27, of Meridian, received the Reuben S. Johnson Memorial Scholarship. Johnson began his 47-year service at Anderson Regional Medical Center in 1947. He was president and chairman of the board for 38 years. He was instrumental in the successful transformation of the hospital from a small infirmary to what became Anderson Regional Medical Center. Johnson also served as the internal management consultant from 1976 until he died in 1994. The scholarship was created in 2007 to honor Johnson’s many accomplishments.

Receiving the Dr. William J. Anderson Jr. Scholarships was Tatiyana Jennings, 24, of Meridian. Dr. Anderson was the son of Dr. Jeff Anderson, the founder of the hospital. Dr. Anderson served as a general surgeon at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center. The scholarship was created in 1988, a year after his passing, to honor the many accomplishments of Dr. Anderson.

Hannah Burkhalter, 21, of Meridian, received the William J. Gunn, Esquire, Scholarship. Gunn began his service at the medical center in 1965 as secretary to the board of directors and general counsel for the hospital. In 1967, he became a board of directors member and continued his faithful service until his death in August 2001. The scholarship was created in 2002 to honor Gunn’s service to the hospital.

Shannon Russell, 35, of Little Rock, was the Baptist Anderson Board of Directors Scholarship recipient. The board works behind the scenes to ensure that Dr. Jeff Anderson’s vision to give quality health care to the people of the region is carried out. Each member brings expertise in a different area that enhances the quality of care given to patients. These individuals work tirelessly and with very little recognition for their labor. The scholarship was created in 2012 to recognize the valuable contributions of each board member.

To learn more about MCC nursing, go to meridiancc.edu/nursing. For more information about Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center, visit www.baptistonline.com.