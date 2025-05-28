Meridian police investigate Tuesday shooting Published 7:56 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Meridian Police Department is investigating after a Tuesday shooting injured at least two people.

In a news release, the city announced two juveniles were shot at Landmark Apartments off of North Hills Street. Police are investigating a possible third victim as well.

Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young said the shooting victims were taken to local hospitals in private vehicles, and their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.