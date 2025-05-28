Marion Police Foundation awards scholarships to area students Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Community leaders from throughout East Mississippi gathered in Marion Wednesday as the Marion Police Department Foundation awarded area students with scholarships to help them pursue their higher education dreams. The year’s event saw 17 scholarships given out to students from Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton and Clarke counties, as well as a student from Terry High School in Terry, Mississippi.

Police Chief Randall Davis said the purpose of the event was to celebrate the students’ achievement in graduating high school and bring the community together. The scholarships, and those receiving them, come from a much wider area than just Marion, he said, as it’s important to build relationships and strengthen ties with those in surrounding communities.

“As you can see, we’ve got a lot of different schools, a lot of different areas,” he said. “We bring people together here, that’s what we want.”

Davis said he wants to show the graduates the power of working together while also making sure they know their community supports them as they take their next steps toward adulthood.

Col. Charles Haynes, director of The Mississippi Highway Patrol, said Wednesday’s gathering showed the strength of the community behind the students and the impact they have already made.

“If you haven’t heard it today, you are loved and you are important,” he said. “And I am extremely excited for you.”

As they pursue careers in various fields, Haynes said he hopes the scholarship recipients find their calling and their way to serve others. Service, he said, simply means to help and is “the perfect gift for an imperfect society.”

“There’s one thing that remains constant and that is the gift of service, and simple that means to help,” he said. “And through scholarship is where I hope you find your true calling as citizens.”

Service is not limited to law enforcement, first responders or certain professions, Haynes said, and everyone has a part to play in serving others. It is because of service, helping each other and working together, that communities survive and thrive, he said.

“Without all of us in this room, nothing moves in our society. We all play a part in everybody’s success,” he said.

Having finished high school, the scholarship recipients have reached an important milestone and are about to start a new leg of their journey, Haynes said, but celebrating their achievement would not be complete without celebrating those that supported them along the way. Parents, grandparents, family and friends have all played a role in helping the students get this far, and their efforts, too, should be recognized.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill said Wednesday’s event showed the impact of community policing and Davis’ commitment to service. He encouraged the scholarship recipients to always give it their all and go after their goals.

“You’ve reached a milestone, and no matter what you do after this, do it at 100%,” he said. “No matter what it is, always be prepared and always do it with full steam.”

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

— Taylor Reed, Clarkdale High

— Tatiana Stanley, Enterprise High

— Beau Gully, Kemper Academy

— Jason Pearson, Kemper High

— Grace Clayton, Lamar High

— Kwataysjia Graham, Meridian High

— William D. Huffman, Neshoba Central

— De’Traun Brown, Newton High

— Chynna Williams, Northeast High

— Annabelle K. Hodges, Northeast High

— Deasia Fortune, Philadelphia High

— Rhianna Price, Quitman High

— Bre Perault, Russell Christian Academy

— Ella R. King, Southeast High

— Lauren Alexandra “Sulton” Walker, Terry High

— Raleigh Majure, Union High

— Douglas Rowe, West Lauderdale