Library kicks off summer reading program Published 6:20 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Local children began a summer of reading with a special visit from magician Dorian LaChance as the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library kicked off its summer reading program with LaChance’s “Pigments of Your Imagination” show. The show coincides with this year’s summer reading theme, “Color Our World.”

A number of events and activities are planned at the library throughout the summer including a chess club and plant swap, as well as other activities planned in conjunction with the summer reading theme. Children and adults will also have the opportunity to compete in reading challenges or just enjoy the summer break by reading some good books.