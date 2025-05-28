Druid Hills residents advised to evacuate after dam breach Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Residents in the Druid Hills area being advised to evacuate immediately due to a dam breach in an upper lake, the city of Meridian announced Wednesday.

According to Public Safety Director Doug Stephens, the dam breach has caused overflows in the second and third lakes downstream. Stephens said that if either of the two dams fails, the following areas will most likely be flooded:

• Oak Drive

• Spruce Street

• Walnut Street

• Cherry Street

• Elm Drive

• Edgewood Drive

• Areas at the intersection of North Hills Street and 26th Street

“At this point, we recommend evacuation for those residents who live directly downstream of the third lake,” Stephens advised.