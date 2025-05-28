Council approves free admission at city pools for the summer Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

The Meridian City Council has made it easier for youth to enjoy spending time outdoors this summer after voting May 19 to waive admission fees for both Highland Park and Velma Young pools, as well as the splash pad at Highland Park.

“We would like to thank the City Council for recommending and approving not charging for those activities,” Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Free admission to Velma Young pool begins July 5.

Pool hours are Monday-Saturday, from 1-5 p.m. Swimmers must wear proper swim attire, such as no jeans, only swimming shorts, no big shirts.

Because of the free admission, pool guidelines have been adjusted to maintain safety:

• The maximum capacity will depend on the number of lifeguards available daily.

• If the pool has reached maximum capacity, shifts will be set: First shift, from 1-2:30 p.m.; Second shift, from 3-4:30 p.m.

“This will allow time to clear out the pool and to freshen up bathrooms and the pool area before letting the next group in,” Adams said.

Groups of more than 10 people should call ahead to the Meridian Parks and Recreation Department Office.

While supportive of the admission waivers, Adams told council members May 19 he may have to come back before the council for additional funding as increased use of the pool facilities will increase strain on the cleaning systems. That means more pool cleaning chemicals and supplies will be needed and could exceed the amount budgeted, he said.

For more information, call 601-485-1802.