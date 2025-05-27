Meridian hopes citizens, visitors get to steppin’ around town Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

In a bit of a mimic of how kids are rewarded with treats by businesses on Halloween, citizens and visitors alike now have an opportunity to visit local galleries during an “art crawl” around downtown.

“While we’ve always celebrated art in Downtown Meridian, this specific ‘Art Gallery Crawl’ format features a self-guided tour with a crawl card and door prizes as a fresh way for us to showcase our vibrant art scene,” said Matt Schanrock, director of Main Street. “We’re eager to see the community engage with it in this structured way.”

The May 29 crawl kicks off at the Meridian Museum of Art at 5 p.m., where participants will pick up their crawl card, Schanrock said. “From there, you’ll embark on a self-guided tour to discover incredible art at participating galleries, including The MAX, Crooked Letter, Galleria Rossini, ACES and Hallie Ward Interiors.

“It’s crucial to visit each location and get your crawl card marked,” he added.

Those who complete their crawl cards by visiting each location are entered for a chance to win door prizes.

Schanrock said to make the experience even more enjoyable, there will be a signature cocktail from Fare On Eighth and live music at the closing reception hosted by Hallie Ward Interiors, where participants will turn in their completed cards.

“Those who complete their cards will be entered to win fantastic door prizes, including artwork from talented artists like Kate Cherry, Judy Van Veckhoven, Leslie Carruth and Tim Allred,” he said.

Schanrock said the Downtown Meridian Art Gallery Crawl was created to “highlight and celebrate the incredible artistic talent and diverse galleries we have right here in our downtown. It’s about providing a fun, engaging way for both residents and visitors to explore our vibrant art scene, discover new artists and connect with fellow art enthusiasts.

“We believe that by shining a spotlight on our galleries and artists, we further enrich the cultural fabric of Meridian and draw more people into our lively downtown area,” he said.

For more information, visit downtownmeridian.org/events/downtown-meridian-art-gallery-crawl.