Magician shows his tricks during summer reading program kick off Published 11:52 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

It’s getting hot outside, which means it’s time for the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library Summer Reading Program to kick off the season.

Up first on May 28 is a visit from Magician Dorian LaChance, who follows the program’s “Color Our World” theme with his show “Pigments of Your Imagination.” This event is set for two identical showings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. They promise magic, laughter and imagination to start the season on the right foot for the reading program. This free event is open to all ages, with no registration required.

Elizabeth Jolly, the library’s program coordinator, said the summer reading program is open to toddlers to adults and will include reading challenges (or not). Participants can choose which events to participate in, keeping the focus on fun instead of timing.

More summer events are planned for the enjoyment of visitors. Here are but a few:

— Beginning May 27 a chess club will meet Tuesdays for all skill levels. Whether the goal is to learn how to play or just learn new strategies, the chess club will continue to be a source of information in the months of June and July.

— On Mondays at 11 a.m., adults can engage in a plant swap to meet new friends – both of the human and the plant kind. Bring a plant, take a plant and celebrate growth and creativity at the library to “Color Our World” with greenery and good vibes. Then, get creatively decorating your own flowerpot using paints, markers or embellishments.

— June 16, 11 a.m. to noon: Come to the “Dance Fitness Party” to “Color Our World” with movement and music. Join in for a fun and inclusive party where everyone is welcome to move to the beat at their own pace. Whether dancing on their feet, sitting in a chair or finding their own rhythm, this high-energy session is all about participants’ joy, fitness and feeling good.

— June 23, 11 a.m.-noon: A “Crafting with Cricut” event will “Color Our World” with creativity. Join a beginner-friendly session to learn the basics of using a Cricut machine from cutting to designing while guided through a first project. Materials provided.

June 30, 11 a.m. to noon: “Color Our World” with music and fun with a lively twist on the classic game of bingo. In “Musical Color Bingo,” each color is paired with a catchy tune. Listen closely to the music and mark off the colorful squares on the card. It’s the perfect blend of music, fun and a little friendly competition. Two prizes for the winners.

— June 18, 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: “Bulldog Bookbash” features Mississippi State University student athletes who will attend to cheer on readers, books and athletes, too.

— Also, in June at 2:30 p.m. will be “Movie Mondays,” Wednesdays are story times for different ages, an event is planned for “Reading at the [Bonita] Lake” as well as one that features interacting with horses at Bonita Lake.

“We have a lot going on this summer with our “Color Our World” theme,” Jolly said. “There’s something for everyone at the library.”

To see the entire schedule, visit meridianlauderdalecolibrary.com/events.