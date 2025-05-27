Kitchen awarded YPM scholarship Published 9:50 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Northeast Lauderdale’s Landon Kitchen was recently named one of two scholarship recipients from the Young Professionals of Meridian organization. The group awarded two $1,000 scholarships with one winner from Lauderdale County School District and one from Meridian Public School District. Journey Bennamon received the scholarship for the city school district. Pictured, from left, are YPM Vice President Landon Gibson, Landon Kitchen and YMP member Lily Hull.