City funds earmarked for Jamal Roberts celebration not needed; event moved to Q.V. Sykes Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

City funds earmarked for an event celebrating American Idol winner Jamal Roberts are not needed, the Meridian City Council was notified.

The City Council earmarked $25,000 for the celebration in its May 20 meeting to cover expenses such as the stage, lighting, sound system and other equipment. Councilman Dwayne Davis also approached the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors about the county contributing to the effort as well.

In a news release Tuesday, the city of Meridian said the Friends of Jamal Roberts Committee notified city officials that the city’s support is no longer needed for an upcoming celebration of Roberts being named this year’s American Idol winner.

“As it relates to the upcoming event to celebrate Jamal’s return home, we will not need any assistance from the city,” the committee stated in an email to the Meridian City Council. “We would like to thank the city for everything that was done to celebrate and congratulate Jamal’s accomplishments.”

Pamela Chapman, one of the committee members responsible for organizing the event, said the committee has been selling sponsorships and VIP seating to raise funds to compensate Roberts for coming to perform, and that created a conflict with the city and its restrictions on how it can spend taxpayer funds.

Communications Director Ida Brown said the committee will be taking full responsibility for organizing the celebration and city funds allocated for the event will no longer be used.

The celebration for Roberts is scheduled to kick off 7 p.m. Friday, May 30. While originally planned for City Hall lawn, Chapman said the event will now be held at Q.V. Sykes Park.