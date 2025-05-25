Local youth recognized at special needs pageant Published 2:56 am Sunday, May 25, 2025

Local youth were recognized recently by Legacy Learning and Career Center during a Special Needs Pageant held in April as part of Autism Awareness Month. The inaugural event brought together families, educators and supporters from all throughout the community to celebrate the unique abilities of special needs youth.

Pageant winners include:

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

— Little Miss Legacy – Aubree Horton

— Little Mr. Legacy – Asher Bratu

— Miss Junior Legacy – Kenlyn Keys

— Mr. Junior Legacy – Alexander Bratu

— Miss Legacy – Niyell Lewis

— Mr. Legacy – Gregory Gordon