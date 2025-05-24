Jamal’s big win opens a new testing period Published 2:36 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

In and around Meridian, we are basking in the giant achievement of singer – and educator – Jamal Roberts in claiming the American Idol title, after a long and trying journey. As local signs attest, he is indeed a hometown hero.

The wonderful recent parade through downtown streets and the crowd of 20,000 covering the lawn in front of City Hall generated goodwill and national TV images that will serve as a fresh high point in marketing our city. The historic Threefoot Hotel and music-loving area residents are suddenly gaining more national attention.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“To be a role model for my girls, my city, and anybody out there chasing something bigger, this means everything,” Roberts, 27, an elementary physical education teacher, proclaimed in a social media post soon after his victory on Sunday.

One of my Meridian friends, enjoying the moment, texted: “Guessing we will be getting another mural downtown.”

Visit Meridian already had a “follow the music to Meridian” campaign in play, and the organization’s executive director, Laura Carmichael, this week said that work is under way to link Roberts to past legendary music figures from the city. “We’re working on the creative and the message,” she said. It’s a unique opportunity.

But the American Idol status for our church-bred, P.E. teacher and father of three young girls, one of them a newborn, also leaves me a bit queasy. I wonder what personal sacrifices Jamal and his family will have to make as he chases his professional singing and recording dreams. What will he have to agree to? How much will he travel? Will his service in public education end? Will he leave Meridian?

Will he find, as they say, that all things that glitter aren’t gold?

Now that Jamal has reached stardom, I find myself wondering whom he will listen to and trust, who will be his gatekeeper, what entertainment deals he may agree to, and how quickly. Will he partner with those who have his best interest in focus, or those who simply want to profit from his brilliant voice, sincerity and engaging stage presence?

We can only hope for the best. That’s what he deserves.

I’m not alone in my concern about what the entertainment business may bring for this talented young man. Meridian show producer and radio personality Ken Rainey, who has worked with aspiring performers for more than six decades, said his first suggestion to an emerging star would be to find a reputable music industry attorney who can review and insist on changes to any deal offered, be it from a recording studio, potential agent or performance venue.

“I just hate to see people get burned,” he said.

The problem with driven young performers, Rainey said, is that in their eagerness to succeed they sometimes quickly sign on to agreements they don’t fully understand, documents that don’t protect their interests. Recalling past country artists he has advised, Rainey said, “When I sent them to Nashville, I got them an attorney – a music attorney – first.”

A longtime associate of Meridian’s Temple Theatre, Rainey longs to see Jamal Roberts play in this traditional venue, to take advantage of its fine acoustics before a local crowd. But even before that happens, the financial arrangements should face scrutiny, he said.

I for one hope that Jamal can hit the pause button, recover from exhausting recent months and consult with those that he can trust. The road ahead is exciting, but risky too.

Warner is a veteran journalist and cultural historian, and can be contacted at legacypress.warner@gmail.com.