Clarkdale falls to East Union in Game 3 of state championship series Published 4:56 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

PEARL — For the third time in the last four years East Union comes out on top.

Behind two big innings the Urchins got past Clarkdale 8-3 to claim the MHSAA Class 2A Baseball State Championship at Trustmark Park on Saturday afternoon.

It’s East Union’s fifth state title overall and first since 2023.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“The bottom line is we found a way. Got the hits, got the outs, and just found a way to come out with the win,” said East Union coach Jamie Russell. “When you get a state championship it’s going to be a battle, and it’s not going to be easy. We had to find some dog in us today and our guys did.”

East Union jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of second on an RBI single to left field by Ben Basil and scored the other two runs of a throwing error and a fielding error.

Clarkdale cut the East Union lead to 3-1 in the bottom half as Ethan Webb scored on a wild pitch.

Basil added another RBI single in the third to extend the East Union lead to 4-1.

Chase Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth to stretch the Urchins lead to 5-1.

The Bulldogs clawed back in the fifth as T.J. Gordon and Jax Joyner had back-to-back RBI singles to cut the East Union lead to 5-3.

The Urchins sealed the game in the top of the seventh as Tristan Baldwyn hit a two-run double to left field and Basil added an RBI single left to give East Union the 8-3 lead.

Basil had three hits, an RBI, and got the win on the mound pitching four-and-two-thirds innings allowing five hits, three runs (two earned), five walks and two strikeouts.

“Getting those runs in with two outs were huge. Ben pitched well and got outs,” Russell said. “LaMontagne deserved the MVP with some big hits in all three games. It feels great to win a state championship especially with these nine seniors, and my son is one of them so it’s special.”

Ethan LaMontagne was named the most valuable player of the series going 5-for-10 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and two RBI’s for East Union (33-5).

“Seeing us come together as a team, play as a team, and good things will happen, and we came out on top,” LaMontagne said. “After last year’s loss that pushed us everyday this season to come back here and win it and we played with that grudge on our shoulder every game. I started the season off great at the plate, but when the playoffs started I was in a slump, and when I got here I made some adjustments at the plate and was able to see the ball easier. Feels awesome to win a state championship.”

T.J. Gordon had three hits to lead to lead Clarkdale (26-11). Jake Lee took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs.

“Ball didn’t roll our way today. They got some hits and took advantage of our mistakes,” said Clarkdale coach Josh Palmer. “Our guys competed until the end and that’s all I asked. I’m happy and proud of them to get here and standard has been set to get here.”