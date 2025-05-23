West Lauderdale wins state championship Published 2:32 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

PEARL — The dynasty continues.

Behind a stellar pitching performance from Rylan Kennedy, West Lauderdale held off Purvis 3-2 to claim the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship at Trustmark Park on Friday afternoon.

It’s the programs 16th state title in school history and first since 2021.

“Rylan competed. He struggled at first but then got dialed after the second inning and gave the best performance that he could in a big moment,” said West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith. “So proud of him for how he competed and given us a chance to win. I think everyone knew Trustmark was an advantage for us with that offense with a big field.”

West Lauderdale never trailed. The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Cooper Rainer scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Knights added their final two runs in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead as both Bradyn Warren and Zayden Moore both scored off a throwing error.

Purvis scored both runs in the top of the seventh as Jacob Parker delivered a RBI triple down the left field line and Ethan Walker had an RBI single to center to cut the West Lauderdale lead to 3-2.

A fly out to right field sealed the win for West Lauderdale (30-6).

“We got on runners on base, were able to get some big hits and capitalize on a mistake and put some pressure on them today,” Smith said. “Three great games in the series, we knew it was going and we’re luckily enough to find a way. Our guys competed against a great team that’s extremely well coached and Coach Farlow had an amazing career. It’s outstanding to continue on the tradition for our program to win another state championship, and I’m proud of the kids and it’s great for our community and school.”

Kennedy (4-0) got the win on the mound pitching six innings allowing just one hit, no runs, six walks, and had eight strikeouts. He worked out of two bases loaded jams in the first two innings. He was named the most valuable player of the series.

“The weren’t anything working early. I was struggling, getting behind in counts, and walking batters. I was able to settle down in about the third inning after getting out of some jams,” Kennedy said. “Started to really figure it out, fill up the zone, and got outs. Did what I can locating and just attack them. Means a lot to accomplish something you’ve worked for all year.”

Jacob Parker took the loss on the mound for Purvis. Parker also had two hits for the Tornadoes (28-8).

“Offensively we didn’t hit the ball and didn’t hit the ball well all week and that’s something that hasn’t happened much,” said Purvis coach Tony Farlow, whose retiring. “Give West Lauderdale credit, their pitcher did a great job, and they pitched really well all series.”