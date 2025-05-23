MPD announces arrest in Tuesday fatal shooting Published 4:59 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

A Meridian man faces murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a local housing complex.

Malcom Johnson was charged Friday in the death of Marquez Green, Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson of the Meridian Police Department said in a news release announcing the arrest.

The shooting took place Tuesday, May 20, at Frank Berry Courts Housing Complex, 917 42nd Ave, Thompson said.

“The two men were shooting at each other and both were struck,“ he said.

While both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, Johnson’s injuries were non-life threatening and Green was listed in critical condition. Green later died of his injuries on Thursday, May 22, Thompson said.

Johnson was charged and taken into custody by Meridian police upon his release from the hospital Friday morning. Bond is set at $1 million. He is being held at the Clarke County Jail, Thompson said.