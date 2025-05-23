Mingle at the Museum for night of fun Published 1:45 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian has initiated a call to action for everyone to “step right up” for “Mingle at the Museum: A Carnival of Fun.” All those who love a party atmosphere need to be there from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 5.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian can call this its “signature summer fundraising event.” Presented by Citizens National Bank, it will feature a “fun and casual carnival theme, giving adults 21 and up a chance to embrace their inner child. This night will feature live music, food from various vendors, beverages provided by Magnolia Beverage Co., indoor carnival games and special opportunities to win prizes.”

Event tickets are $50 per person and include all food and beverages. Mingle at the Museum is organized by MCM-Meridian Partners, a volunteer organization committed to promoting and financially supporting MCMMeridian, with proceeds directly supporting and advancing the mission and vision of MCM-Meridian.

The museum is the East Mississippi satellite campus of the statewide Mississippi Children’s Museum, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates “unparalleled experiences to inspire excellence and a lifelong joy of learning.” Its 25,000-square-foot facility contains exhibit space designed around five primary initiatives: literacy, STEAM, health and nutrition, cultural arts and Mississippi history woven throughout all galleries.

The exhibit gallery allows children a “safe and magical space to explore and enrich the learning experience.” Its exhibits, programs and outreach opportunities provide engaging, hands-on activities for children of all ages.

To learn more about Mingle at the Museum and to purchase tickets online, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.